BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By 55.5 (1.06%)
BR30 18,262 Increased By 121.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
India’s cotton output likely to fall

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

MUMBAI: India’s cotton production in 2023/24 is likely to fall 7.5% from a year earlier to 29.5 million bales on lower planted area and as El Nino weather hit productivity, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

Imports could rise to 2.2 million bales in the marketing year that started on Oct. 1, up from the last year’s 1.25 million bales, Cotton Association of India (CAI) said in a statement.

TEXTILES UNDER PRESSURE

BENGALURU: Indian textiles and leather goods maker Arvind on Tuesday reported a 36% fall in second-quarter profit, hurt by slow demand pickup in fabrics amidst inflationary pressure.

The company’s consolidated net profit fell to 800.1 million rupees ($9.6 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 1.25 billion rupees a year ago.

Textile companies have hit a rough patch due to low cotton arrivals, higher import duty and energy costs, and an inventory pile-up, analysts said.

Also, demand in the US and European markets has yet to rebound. Revenue at Arvind, which houses brands like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, fell 11.4%, although expenses also declined 12% helped by lower raw material costs.

The company said revenues fell primarily on account of price deflation acting in tandem with lower input costs. Arvind’s profit in its core textiles division fell 17.3%, while that in its smaller segment, advanced materials, rose 13%.

The company saw low price realisations in its woven segment due to sluggish demand. During the quarter, key export markets saw muted demand as customers continued to be cautious.

