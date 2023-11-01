KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 186,481 tonnes of cargo comprising 121,028 tonnes of import cargo and 65,453 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 121,028 comprised of 32,889 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,601 tonnes of Chickpeas, 7,990 tonnes of DAP, 1,250 tonnes of Rapeseed, 10,698 tonnes of Wheat & 66,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 65,453 comprised of 47,456 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,000 tonnes of Clinkers & 10,987 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 6238 containers comprising of 2844 containers import and 3394 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 612 of 20’s and 841 of 40’s loaded while 28 of 20’s and 261 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1036 of 20’s and 895 of 40’s loaded containers while 16 of 20’s and 276 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Uafl Dubai, Felixstowe, Gsl Elizabeth & Crystal St Peterburg berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Pelion, X-Press Salween & Ever Uranus Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Indian Goodwill and MSC Esthileft the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Victora Kosan and Nordic Basel and Al-Danah are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 129,691tonnes, comprising 108,560tonnes imports cargo and 21,131tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,229 Containers (985 TEUs Imports and 1,244 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Jemima, Chemroute Atlanta and Khairpur &three more ships, MSC Tianping, Maersk Atlanta and Kenzen carrying Containers, Chemicals, Mogas and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL, FOTCO and PIBT respectively on Tuesday, 31st October-2023 and gas carrier ‘Milha Ras Laffan’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 1st November-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023