Pak Steel - Pioneering Excellence in Pakistan's Steel Industry

Published 01 Nov, 2023

TEXT: In the heart of Pakistan’s thriving steel sector, Pak Steel stands as a stalwart of quality and commitment with more than seven decades of industry leadership. Founded in 1949, the company has adhered to the principles of honesty and fair trade as its guiding lights. Today, Pak Steel is recognized for its unwavering dedication to producing top-notch long products and light structural steel, satisfying the diverse needs of its customer base.

From its modest beginnings, Pak Steel has shown remarkable resilience and growth, now operating five industrial units across Islamabad, Hattar, and Gujranwala. This expansion has propelled Pak Steel's annual production capacity to an impressive 280,000 metric tonnes.

However, Pak Steel is not content to rest on its laurels; the company has recently taken a giant leap forward in its pursuit of excellence by forming strategic partnerships with Italian industry leaders, POMINI and AIC (AutomazioniIndustrialiCapitanio). This collaboration is set to usher in cutting-edge automation technologies in the long steel manufacturing sector. An entirely new industrial unit, located at the Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ), is in the works with a staggering annual production capacity of 450,000 metric tonnes. The plant, supplied by POMINI Long Rolling Mills, boasts the latest innovations, including four-way slitting, artificial intelligence, horizontal-vertical HV 5 series ring housingless stands, and direct continuous rolling at remarkable speeds of up to 90 tons per hour. Notably, this project represents the largest investment by any Pakistani or foreign industrial group in the Hattar Special Economic Zone, heralding the creation of thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities.

Pak Steel’s commitment extends beyond steel production; the company places a special emphasis on community development, environmental responsibility, sports, and health as integral components of its organizational policy. This commitment is evident through a range of corporate social responsibility initiatives, collaborations, and training/internship programs. To bridge the gap between academia and industry, Pak Steel has recently entered into a partnership with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), focusing on joint research projects aimed at enhancing industrial efficiency and facilitating student recruitment through various on-campus initiatives.

One shining example of Pak Steel's dedication to community development is the Pak Farid Park in E-7, a project undertaken in collaboration with the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA). Additionally, the 1 MW solar park in Hattar serves as a testament to our commitment to sustainable practices and paves the way for future endeavors. As part of our 5-year plan, we have ambitious plans to implement more than 20 Megawatts of solar energy projects.

Pak Steel is striving to establish quality as the one and only competitive advantage in the local steel market; and add value to the entire manufacturing and industrial paradigm of Pakistan by raising the bar of production quality and efficiency through continuously learning and adopting the best global practices pertaining to the industry.

