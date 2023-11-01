Ramzan Sugar Mills reference: AC summons Shehbaz, son on 29th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday issued notice to former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz and asked them to appear before the court in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference on November 29.

The court had sent back the reference to NAB after the new amendments. The court could not take cognizance of any alleged financial corruption involving money less than rupees 500 million.

The NAB in its reference against the duo made a case of alleged corruption of rupees 213 million. The NAB submitted the reference against them again after the Supreme Court declared the amendment in the NAB Ordinance as illegal.

The NAB alleged that Shehbaz and Hamza with the abetment and connivance of each other caused loss to national exchequer by committing the offence of misuse of authority. It alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister Punjab issued a directive for the construction of drain mainly for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons - Hamza and Suleman. It said Rs 213 million was spent for this purpose from the public money.

