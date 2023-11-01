KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 31, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 New Disc Crude Pakistan National
Friendship Oil Shipping Corp 28-10-2023
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp 30-10-2023
OP-3 Maersk Load Trans Maritime 29-10-2023
Tacoma Furnace Oil
B-3/B-2 Lucky River Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 28-10-2023
Agency
B-4 Obe Disc Ocean Services 23-10-2023
Grande Wheat (Pvt) Ltd
B-5 Odeimar Disc Sea Trade 17-10-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
B-8/B-9 Gsl Disc Load Ocean Services 31-10-2023
Elizabeth Container Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11 Akij Pearl Load Ocean Services 26-10-2023
Clinkers
B-11/B-12 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023
Rapessed Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-13 Altus Disc Wheat North Star 24-10-2023
in Bulk International
B-15/B-14 Sukhoor Disc Wheat Eastwind Shipping
Alkhaleej Company 23-10-2023
B-16/B-17 Libra Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 22-10-2023
Confidence Agencies
Nmb-1 Reza Load Food Al Fiazan 16-08-2023
General Stuff and International
Item
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
B-24/B-25 Xing Disc Sea Trade 27-10-2023
Zhi Hai Chickpeas Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2 Crystal St Disc Load Pak Sheheen 31-10-2023
Peterburg Container Pvt. Ltd
Saptl-3 Felixstowe Disc Load Forbes Shipping 30-10-2023
Container Com Pvt. Ltd
Saptl-4 Dalian Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 30-10-2023
Express Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Akij Pearl 31-10-2023 Load Clinkers Ocean Services
Crystal St 31-10-2023 Disc Load Pak Sheheen
Peterburg Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bow Hercules 31-10-2023 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Seamax 31-10-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Westport Line Pakistan
Safeen Prime 31-10-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services Pvt. Ltd
Ren Jian 25 31-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Fairchem 01-11-2023 L/17500 Ethanol East Wind
Success Shipping Company
Bow Platinum 01-11-2023 D/13188 Chemical Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Kota Loceng 01-11-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Gulf Barakah 01-11-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Ym Express 01-11-2023 D/L Container In Shiping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Pelion 31-10-2023 Container Ship -
X-Press
Salween 31-10-2023 Container Ship -
Ever Uranus 31-10-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Oct. 30, 2023
Mohammad
MW-2 Discovery Wheat North Star Oct. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Asia Inspire Palm oil Alpine Oct. 29, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Esthi Containers MSCPak Oct. 18, 2023
QICT Navios Containers Happag Oct. 19, 2023
Constellation
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Jamima Containers MSC Pak Oct. 19, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Nordic Basel Mogas Transmarine Oct. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Al-Danah Wheat East wind Oct. 26, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Victoria
Kosan Chemicals Alpine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Esthi Containers MSCPak Oct. 31, 2023
Indian
Goodwill Coal G.A.C -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Al-Danah Wheat East wind Oct. 31, 2023
Nordic Basel Mogas Transmarine -do-
Victoria Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Chemroute
Oasis Chemicals Alpine Oct. 31, 2023
MSC Jemima Containers MSC Pak -do-
Khairpur Mogas Alpine -do-
PVT Flora Chemicals Alpine Waiting for berths
Bellini Gas oil Alpine -do-
Energy
Achilles Gas oil Alpine -do-
Hafnia
Prestige Gas oil G.A.C -do-
Nakhal Silver Palm oil Alpine -do-
Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine
SG Pegasus Palm oil Alpine
Southern Wolf Palm oil Alpine
Al-Safat Containers Happag
AAI Evolution Wheat Bulk
Hoanh Son
Planet Canola Alpine
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Milaha Ras
Laffan LNG GSA Nov, 01, 2023
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments