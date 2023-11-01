BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 31, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              New            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Friendship     Oil            Shipping Corp      28-10-2023
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp      30-10-2023
OP-3              Maersk         Load           Trans Maritime     29-10-2023
                  Tacoma         Furnace Oil
B-3/B-2           Lucky River    Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      28-10-2023
                                                Agency
B-4               Obe            Disc           Ocean Services     23-10-2023
                  Grande         Wheat          (Pvt) Ltd
B-5               Odeimar        Disc           Sea Trade          17-10-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-8/B-9           Gsl            Disc Load      Ocean Services     31-10-2023
                  Elizabeth      Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11         Akij Pearl     Load           Ocean Services     26-10-2023
                                 Clinkers
B-11/B-12         Shardana       Disc           Ocean Services     07-10-2023
                                 Rapessed       Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-13         Altus          Disc Wheat     North Star         24-10-2023
                                 in Bulk        International
B-15/B-14         Sukhoor        Disc Wheat     Eastwind Shipping
                  Alkhaleej                     Company            23-10-2023
B-16/B-17         Libra          Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      22-10-2023
                  Confidence                    Agencies
Nmb-1             Reza           Load Food      Al Fiazan          16-08-2023
                  General        Stuff and      International
                  Item
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
B-24/B-25         Xing           Disc           Sea Trade          27-10-2023
                  Zhi Hai        Chickpeas      Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2           Crystal St     Disc Load      Pak Sheheen        31-10-2023
                  Peterburg      Container      Pvt. Ltd
Saptl-3           Felixstowe     Disc Load      Forbes Shipping    30-10-2023
                                 Container      Com Pvt. Ltd
Saptl-4           Dalian         Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        30-10-2023
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Akij Pearl        31-10-2023     Load Clinkers                 Ocean Services
Crystal St        31-10-2023     Disc Load                        Pak Sheheen
Peterburg                        Container                           Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bow Hercules      31-10-2023     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Seamax            31-10-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Westport                                                        Line Pakistan
Safeen Prime      31-10-2023     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Ren Jian 25       31-10-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Fairchem          01-11-2023     L/17500 Ethanol                    East Wind
Success                                                      Shipping Company
Bow Platinum      01-11-2023     D/13188 Chemical                Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Kota Loceng       01-11-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Gulf Barakah      01-11-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Ym Express        01-11-2023     D/L Container            In Shiping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Pelion            31-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Salween           31-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ever Uranus       31-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj            Cement         Crystal         Oct. 30, 2023
                  Mohammad
MW-2              Discovery      Wheat          North Star      Oct. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Asia Inspire   Palm oil       Alpine          Oct. 29, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Esthi      Containers     MSCPak          Oct. 18, 2023
QICT              Navios         Containers     Happag          Oct. 19, 2023
                  Constellation
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Jamima     Containers     MSC Pak         Oct. 19, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Nordic Basel   Mogas          Transmarine     Oct. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Al-Danah       Wheat          East wind       Oct. 26, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Victoria
Kosan             Chemicals      Alpine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Esthi         Containers     MSCPak                         Oct. 31, 2023
Indian
Goodwill          Coal           G.A.C                                   -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Al-Danah          Wheat          East wind                      Oct. 31, 2023
Nordic Basel      Mogas          Transmarine                             -do-
Victoria Kosan    Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Chemroute
Oasis             Chemicals      Alpine                         Oct. 31, 2023
MSC Jemima        Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
Khairpur          Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
PVT Flora         Chemicals      Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Bellini           Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Energy
Achilles          Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia
Prestige          Gas oil        G.A.C                                   -do-
Nakhal Silver     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Mega-1            Palm oil       Alpine
SG Pegasus        Palm oil       Alpine
Southern Wolf     Palm oil       Alpine
Al-Safat          Containers     Happag
AAI Evolution     Wheat          Bulk
Hoanh Son
Planet            Canola         Alpine
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Milaha Ras
Laffan            LNG            GSA                            Nov, 01, 2023
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

