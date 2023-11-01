Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 31, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 New Disc Crude Pakistan National Friendship Oil Shipping Corp 28-10-2023 OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp 30-10-2023 OP-3 Maersk Load Trans Maritime 29-10-2023 Tacoma Furnace Oil B-3/B-2 Lucky River Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 28-10-2023 Agency B-4 Obe Disc Ocean Services 23-10-2023 Grande Wheat (Pvt) Ltd B-5 Odeimar Disc Sea Trade 17-10-2023 Chickpeas Shipping B-8/B-9 Gsl Disc Load Ocean Services 31-10-2023 Elizabeth Container Pvt. Ltd B-10/B-11 Akij Pearl Load Ocean Services 26-10-2023 Clinkers B-11/B-12 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023 Rapessed Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-13 Altus Disc Wheat North Star 24-10-2023 in Bulk International B-15/B-14 Sukhoor Disc Wheat Eastwind Shipping Alkhaleej Company 23-10-2023 B-16/B-17 Libra Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 22-10-2023 Confidence Agencies Nmb-1 Reza Load Food Al Fiazan 16-08-2023 General Stuff and International Item ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 B-24/B-25 Xing Disc Sea Trade 27-10-2023 Zhi Hai Chickpeas Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2 Crystal St Disc Load Pak Sheheen 31-10-2023 Peterburg Container Pvt. Ltd Saptl-3 Felixstowe Disc Load Forbes Shipping 30-10-2023 Container Com Pvt. Ltd Saptl-4 Dalian Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 30-10-2023 Express Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Akij Pearl 31-10-2023 Load Clinkers Ocean Services Crystal St 31-10-2023 Disc Load Pak Sheheen Peterburg Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Bow Hercules 31-10-2023 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Seamax 31-10-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Westport Line Pakistan Safeen Prime 31-10-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd Ren Jian 25 31-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agency Fairchem 01-11-2023 L/17500 Ethanol East Wind Success Shipping Company Bow Platinum 01-11-2023 D/13188 Chemical Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Kota Loceng 01-11-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Gulf Barakah 01-11-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd Ym Express 01-11-2023 D/L Container In Shiping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Pelion 31-10-2023 Container Ship - X-Press Salween 31-10-2023 Container Ship - Ever Uranus 31-10-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Oct. 30, 2023 Mohammad MW-2 Discovery Wheat North Star Oct. 30, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Asia Inspire Palm oil Alpine Oct. 29, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Esthi Containers MSCPak Oct. 18, 2023 QICT Navios Containers Happag Oct. 19, 2023 Constellation ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Jamima Containers MSC Pak Oct. 19, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Nordic Basel Mogas Transmarine Oct. 30, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Al-Danah Wheat East wind Oct. 26, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Victoria Kosan Chemicals Alpine ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Esthi Containers MSCPak Oct. 31, 2023 Indian Goodwill Coal G.A.C -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Al-Danah Wheat East wind Oct. 31, 2023 Nordic Basel Mogas Transmarine -do- Victoria Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Chemroute Oasis Chemicals Alpine Oct. 31, 2023 MSC Jemima Containers MSC Pak -do- Khairpur Mogas Alpine -do- PVT Flora Chemicals Alpine Waiting for berths Bellini Gas oil Alpine -do- Energy Achilles Gas oil Alpine -do- Hafnia Prestige Gas oil G.A.C -do- Nakhal Silver Palm oil Alpine -do- Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine SG Pegasus Palm oil Alpine Southern Wolf Palm oil Alpine Al-Safat Containers Happag AAI Evolution Wheat Bulk Hoanh Son Planet Canola Alpine ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Milaha Ras Laffan LNG GSA Nov, 01, 2023 =============================================================================

