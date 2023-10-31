BAFL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
BIPL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.06%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.59%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
DGKC 53.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FABL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FCCL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (2.44%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.68%)
PIBTL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
PIOC 103.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.37%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.19%)
PRL 20.42 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.8%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
TRG 70.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-5.84%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,283 Increased By 51.1 (0.98%)
BR30 18,234 Increased By 93.5 (0.52%)
KSE100 51,896 Increased By 412.8 (0.8%)
KSE30 17,783 Increased By 133.1 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kazakhstan says close to taking over ArcelorMittal unit

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 12:54pm

ASTANA: Kazakhstan’s government plans to take over ArcelorMittal’s local unit by the end of November and has no plans to resell it to foreign investors afterwards, Kazakh Industry Minister Kanat Sharlapayev said on Tuesday.

Sharlapayev told reporters the government would not spend money from the budget on the deal, but did not say how much Kazakhstan was going to pay for the Temirtau steel mill or how it would finance the takeover.

He said both sides agreed preliminary terms for the deal on Oct. 22, just days before a explosion and fire at the mine killed 46 people.

Death toll rises to 42 in ArcelorMittal Kazakh mine fire

ArcelorMittal has confirmed plans to transfer ownership of the Temirtau steel mill - and mines that supply it with coal - to the Kazakh government.

ArcelorMittal ArcelorMittal mine fire Kazakhstan’s government Kazakh Industry Minister Kanat Sharlapayev

Comments

1000 characters

Kazakhstan says close to taking over ArcelorMittal unit

Gas tariffs increased

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Supreme Court hears appeals challenging NAB law amendments

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

Read more stories