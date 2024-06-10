In brief message, Prime Minister Shehbaz felicitates Modi on becoming PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated on Monday Narendra Modi who took oath as the PM of India after an unexpectedly close election that forced his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a coalition government.

“Felicitations to Narendra Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India,” the PM wrote on X, a brief note that came nearly a week after results.

Modi was sworn in on Sunday for a third term after BJP won 293 seats in the general election held over the last seven weeks.

Modi, who is only the second person after India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to hold office for three consecutive terms, readied Monday to unveil his coalition government after a surprise election setback lost his Hindu-nationalist party an overall majority.

The 71 members of his government took the oath of office after Modi on Sunday, with 11 posts going to coalition allies who extracted them in exchange for their support – including five in the top 30 cabinet posts.

There are no Muslim lawmakers among his third-term lineup, unlike his past two governments, both formed after his party won a majority.

Modi’s decade as premier has seen him cultivate an image as an aggressive champion of the country’s majority Hindu faith, worrying minorities including the country’s 200-million-plus Muslim community.