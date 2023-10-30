CM greets people of Turkiye

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated the leadership of Turkiye, people of Turkiye, Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan and Consul General of Turkiye deputed in Lahore on the Republic Day of Turkiye.

The100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye is a matter of great rejoices for the Pakistanis as well. Turkiye is an important Islamic country in the global scenario. Strenuous hard work of the people and leadership of Turkiye is worth appreciating. CM Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the 100th anniversary Republic Day of Turkiye stated that Pakistan-Turkiye friendship is a unique and unprecedented tale of mutual love. Turkiye and Pakistan always stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to provide assistance and cooperation in every time of difficulty and will continue to do so. Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is a magnificent blend of mutual love, brotherhood, trust and partnership. We earnestly endeavour for the promotion of mutual collaboration and brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye.

