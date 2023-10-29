Steady trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained easy and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Dadu ,200 bales of Khan Pur Mehar were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund, 600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur, 400 bales of Hala, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Bahawalpur, 600 bales of Chichawatni, 400 bales of Hasilpur were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,800 per maund and 800 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

