Khaqan barred from leaving country

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday was barred from flying from the Islamabad International Airport to China by Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) officials.

Sources said that Abbasi was stopped when he was ready to leave Pakistan by China Airline Flight No CZ 6008 along with his wife.

The immigration officials informed the former prime minister that he could not leave the country as his name was in the stop list following the court directions.

