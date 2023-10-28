BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Cypher case: Court allows Rawalpindi police to conduct probe from IK, Qureshi

Fazal Sher Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: The special court hearing the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi allowed Rawalpindi police to conduct an investigation from both the accused in two cases registered regarding May 9 violence.

Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain allowed Rawalpindi police to conduct an investigation from Khan and Qureshi and rejected Ghujranwala police plea seeking to include the PTI chief and Qureshi in the investigation.

Police officials of Rawalpindi police appeared before the special court and filed an application seeking to include Khan and Qureshi in the investigation in the two cases registered regarding May 9 violence.

The judge asked police officials whether they had conducted an investigation of both the accused earlier.

The police officials replied that they had not conducted an investigation from them. We want to include both accused in the investigation on the basis of the statement of the co-accused, they said, adding that we also have a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) report regarding the May 9 incidents.

The court after reviewing both the cases against PTI chief and Qureshi allowed police to conduct an investigation from both accused.

