IPP to hold its first-ever public meeting today

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is going to arrange a public meeting in Jehanian Stadium Khanewal on Saturday, October 28, 2023, in order to muster public support.

The party has issued a schedule of public meetings across the Punjab province and Khanewal public meeting will be the first of the series where party leadership will take the masses into confidence on its manifesto and public welfare programmes.

IPP Patron Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, President Abdul Aleem Khan, Central Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Aoun Chaudhry and Ayaz Khan Niazi will address the rally.

According to the schedule, in the first phase, such public meetings will be held in 9 districts of Punjab. IPP will hold a gathering in Hafizabad on November 3, Narowal on November 9, Layyah on November 12 and Kasur on November 17, 2023. Apart from this, rallies will also be held in Gujranwala on November 20, Jhang on November 24, Sahiwal on December 2 and Faisalabad on December 9, 2023.

According to the schedule, in the second phase, meetings will be held in Multan, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Bahawalpur and other districts, the dates of which will be announced later.

Meanwhile, President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed solidarity on the completion of 76 years of India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that on this black day, we all must pay tribute to the freedom struggle and exemplary courage shown by Kashmiris who had faced all kinds of illegal activities of India. He added that Indian oppression could not crush the determinations of the Kashmiri people despite the passage of a long time.

In his tweet, Abdul Aleem Khan said that this illegal occupation of India by force was an open violation of human rights and UN resolutions, which should be condemned as much as possible.

He said there can be no peace in the region unless the issue of Kashmir is resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that today the entire nation stands with Kashmiri brothers and salutes their unwavering courage and strength to fight against Indian brutalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023