IGP Punjab releases Rs1.5m for treatment of Ghazi personnel

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, is ensuring priority measures for the health welfare of the police force, in continuation of which IG Punjab approved more funds for medical expenses of police personnel of various districts.

Injured Constable Jahanzaib of Rawalpindi was given Rs5 lakh for medical expenses; Injured Constable Zafar Iqbal and Constable Muhammad Haroon Afzal were given Rs3 lakh each for medical expenses.

Sarfraz Ahmed constable from Sargodha police was given Rs2 lakh for treatment. Injured Constable Ghulam Murtaza and Head Constable Babar Ali Shah were given Rs1 lakh each for medical expenses. These Ghazi officers and officials were seriously injured in the encounters with the criminals while on duty.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar ordered to continue the measures for the best possible treatment of Ghazi officers and officials and said that priority measures should be continued for the rehabilitation and recovery of Ghazis as soon as possible.

IGP Punjab said that RPOs and DPOs should keep in close touch with Ghazi officers and officials and provide them with all possible relief. IGP Punjab further said that silver medals will be given to those Ghazi officers and soldiers who were injured in the line of duty, their names will also be engraved on the Ghazi wall at the Central Police Office.

Meanwhile, IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting to review the performance of the Tahaffuz Markaz at the Central Police Office. DSP Saddar Jhelum Mian Abdul Jabbar, in-charge protection centre and victim support officers informed the IGP about the performance of Tahaffuz Markaz.

IGP Punjab met the staff of Police Tahaffuz Markaz Jhelum, the citizens, children and transgenders who got assistance and cooperation from the Tahaffuz Markaz. Children and citizens thanked IG Punjab for the special initiative of cooperation.

The in-charge Tahaffuz Markaz Jhelum while giving a briefing to IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that Tahaffuz Markaz has provided relief to 1096 citizens by solving their problems since its inception.

Tahaffuz Markaz helped 48 transgender, 07 special persons with mental and physical disabilities, Rehabilitated 32 drug addicts and reunited 12 missing children with their parents. Tahaffuz Markaz signed MoUs with 8 different NGOs, sheltered 48 homeless people in Old People’s Home, Provided free legal aid to several citizens from District Bar Jhelum, and shifted women suffering from various problems to Darul Aman. 13 transgender and women were registered in the Benazir Income Support Programme, Referred 47 people to different police stations and solved crime related problems, 316 vulnerable persons were registered, 5 transgender were assisted in getting the driving licenses. Tahaffuz Markaz has established help desks in all police stations of Jhelum District to assist transgender.

IGP Punjab appreciated the performance of Tahaffuz Markaz Jhelum and directed to further increase the scope of service delivery. IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Tahaffuz Markaz should make networking with other public and private institutions more effective and provide social security to more citizens through its platform.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023