Pakistan and its (lack of) policy implementation

Pakistan has historically been very weak in the implementation of policies. For instance, the famous ‘five-year plans’ developed by Dr Mahboob ul Haque in the 1970s were shelved by governments.

These same plans were implemented by much smaller far-eastern countries. This, on-the-ground implementation, gave rise to Asian tigers such as Taiwan and Thailand. We simply need to – and have to – find surefire ways to implement plans and policies if we want to progress.

To this day, Pakistanis work in large numbers at Bretton Woods’ organisations like the IBRD (World Bank), IFC, and others. There are many painstakingly developed plans that are at the disposal of these professionals.

But our governments, successively, have not been able to implement these plans. In short, we are facing not a planning problem, but a problem of execution.

I am far from being an expert on the economy, or on management of businesses. However, I do have a suggestion. We need to treat governance as a business. Under key performance indicators – such as inflation – we need to have weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual targets.

Longer term vision too needs to be developed. Actual performance needs to be monitored against mentioned targets, and adjusted according to need.

For, unless we do all of the above, haphazard governance will only continue to serve haphazard outcomes.

Similarly, implementing plans becomes difficult whenever there are costs associated with it. This could occur due to failure in budgeting and forecasting especially where vagaries of foreign exchange are concerned.

Alternately, implementation plans, methods, and governance models can be imported from countries comparable to ours such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. These can be tailored and customised to Pakistan’s needs and can serve as a starting point for our country.

Another suggestion would be to make a cross functional committee, representing diverse interest groups.

This “committee for implementation” should be tasked to ensure – for instance –that governmental development funds allocated for different projects should actually reach those projects.

We need to achieve the proverbial “trickle-down effect”. Case-in-point – embezzlement in educational funds and the existence of ghost schools, instead of brick-and-mortar schools, especially in villages and rural areas.

One step forward would be a ‘Ministry of Policy Implementation’. This ministry would need to be synergised with other important ones.

To repeat, the problem, in short, is that the state lacks the leadership to operate on public policy and translate its political vision into action.

Moving forward, implementing bodies, such as various ministries, need to know what the goals and objectives of their plans are.

Why does a plan exist in the first place? Overall, the government needs to know their own priorities and obligations. For instance, instead of half-baked solutions imported from other countries, we need to have tailored solutions for Pakistan. Just because a theory works in the US does not mean that it will necessarily work here in Pakistan.

We need to make realistic comparisons and not compare ourselves to China, USA, and the like.

At this point in time, our frame of reference needs to be Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, African countries, and so forth. That is where most of the learning lies.

A lot of data is available in domestic research centers as well as with overseas researchers focusing on Pakistan. Theoretical knowledge requires to be put into action.

However, there remain longer term obstacles and hindrances to on-the-ground implementation. Amongst others, is the alarmingly low literacy rate and low permeation of education. If people are not even aware of their rights (and the government’s obligations towards them) how are they expected to go out and demand these rights?

Implementation can be rendered easy because we always have the option of private sector-public sector partnerships. Private sector initiatives can be incentivised much more easily through monetary and non-monetary rewards. Similarly, global private consultancy firms – such as McKinsey, that have advised less-developed-countries’ governments in similar matters – could also be tapped into.

Implementing policies and rules is an on-going and perpetual journey, which requires determination and grit.

At the end of the day, for implementation of laws and rules, every single Pakistani will need to be involved at their own level, and in their own capacity. Case in point: observing traffic signals and traffic rules.

