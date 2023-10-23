BAFL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.65%)
Bond named Rajasthan IPL fast bowling coach

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2023 06:19pm

NEW DELHI: Former New Zealand cricketer Shane Bond will be the assistant and fast bowling coach for Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 season, the Indian Premier League franchise announced Monday.

Bond, 48, replaces Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga, who returned to Mumbai Indians after serving two seasons as Royals’ fast-bowling coach.

The Kiwi had joined Mumbai in 2015, contributing significantly in the franchise winning four titles in the glitzy Twenty-20 competition from 2015 to 2020.

“Shane is one of the greatest fast bowlers of modern day cricket, and brings with himself a wealth of experience and knowledge having mentored some of the best in the business,” said Royals’ Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara.

“He is someone who has a keen eye for helping the best become even better and we are delighted to welcome him to the franchise,” he said in a statement.

Bond, also a former coach of New Zealand, said he was delighted to be joining the Royals.

“It’s a forward thinking franchise who are determined to do well and I’m excited about being part of their vision,” Bond was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The bowling group is a great mix of youth and experience, and it will be awesome to work alongside them.”

Bond took 87 wickets in Test cricket, 147 in ODIs and 25 in T20s.

The Royals won their only IPL title in 2008.

