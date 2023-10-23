BAFL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.65%)
BIPL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
DGKC 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
FABL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.09%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.44%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
HBL 99.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.15%)
HUBC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
OGDC 102.45 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.84%)
PAEL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.08%)
PIOC 99.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.24%)
PPL 85.22 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.93%)
PRL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.93 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (4.15%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 81.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.26%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 5,192 Increased By 32.4 (0.63%)
BR30 18,365 Increased By 168.6 (0.93%)
KSE100 51,071 Increased By 339 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,597 Increased By 138.1 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PIAA (Pakistan International Airlines Corp) 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.28%

Govt to provide all possible support to crisis-hit PIA, says Kakar

BR Web Desk Published 23 Oct, 2023 04:20pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday stated that the government would provide all possible support to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) until the privatisation of the State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) is completed.

The interim PM directed relevant authorities that the process of PIA’s privatisation be accelerated and completed as soon as possible, and he should be regularly informed about the progress.

The remarks came during a review meeting of PIA’s financial affairs, which was held under the chairmanship of Kakar, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

As per the statement, during the meeting, the progress on the privatisation of PIA was reviewed in detail. The meeting was also informed about the current financial situation of the national carrier.

While presiding over the meeting, Kakar said that by privatising the loss-making SOEs at the earliest, taxpayer money will be saved from being wasted.

The development comes after PIA ‘completely suspended’ its flight operations, as 77 flights were cancelled due to a halt in the supply of fuel by Pakistan State Oil (PSO), a PIA spokesperson on Sunday confirmed.

The spokesperson noted that 52 international and 29 domestic flights were scheduled on Sunday, of which only four flights departed.

It added that the PIA administration was in constant touch with PSO as payments could not be made due to bank closure on Sunday.

“The national carrier has paid over Rs220 million to the PSO for the weekend,” the spokesperson said, noting that the scheduled evening flights will operate as soon as today’s credit line is available while alternative connections are being provided to passengers on the affected flights.

PIA, once a shining star in the list of profitable SOEs, has been engulfed in a severe liquidity crisis for decades and lost market share over the years over poor service, inefficient management, and under-investment in its operations. Its crisis has become a bigger issue owing to its need for frequent bailouts, which many say the government – faced by its own fiscal constraints – does not afford.

PIA caretaker government PIA spokesperson Anwaar ul Haq Kakar PIA planes PIA privatization

Comments

1000 characters
Is Oct 23, 2023 04:43pm
Why should Pakistanis pay for keeping a dead elephant alive?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Govt to provide all possible support to crisis-hit PIA, says Kakar

Cipher case: special court indicts Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Hamas says new Israel attacks kill at least 70 in Gaza, death toll crosses 4,650 Palestinians

Nawaz moves IHC to revive pleas against conviction in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Accountability court acquits Ishaq Dar in assets beyond means case

Inter-bank: rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 279.12 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Intra-day update: bulls rule as KSE-100 crosses 51,000 level

Azam leads Pakistan to 282-7 as Afghanistan’s teenage leg-spinner shines

PCB rejects rumours about internal discord in team

Read more stories