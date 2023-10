JGB yields hit new decade-highs as speculation on YCC tweak grows

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose to new multi-year highs on Monday as investors digested the likelihood of the Bank of Japan further adjusting its yield curve control policy (YCC) next week.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield, which moves inversely to prices, ticked up 2 basis points (bps) to 0.855%, its highest since July 2013.

One of the possibilities being discussed is raising the 1% ceiling on the 10-year yield at next week’s monetary policy meeting, Reuters reported.

The Nikkei newspaper first reported the news over the weekend.

The 20-year JGB yield rose to 1.665%, a fresh decade high, while the 30-year JGB yield was up 3.5 basis points (bps) at 1.855%, its highest since July 2013.

On the short end, the two-year JGB yield edged up to at 0.08% its highest since June 2014 . A recent surge in global interest rates is increasing pressure on the BOJ to change its YCC policy.

JGB yields hit new decade highs amid US rate worries

There were some expectations that policy changes would happen next year, “but that keeps getting accelerated and now, it seems like it wouldn’t be odd if it’s moved up to next week,” said Makoto Suzuki, senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

Between concern over what the BOJ will decide next week and how the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path will pan out, investors are cautious, he said. The 10-year US Treasury yield was last hovering just under 5% in the Asian afternoon.

It was briefly bid above 5% late on Thursday for the first time since July 2007 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy’s strength and tight labour markets might warrant tighter financial conditions.