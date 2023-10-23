BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-23

LCCI, PCMEA ink MoU to improve ties

APP Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster stronger trade relations, here at PCMEA office on Sunday.

The agreement was signed during a visit by LCCI President Kashif Anwar to the PCMEA where the association’s Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf welcomed him. Kashif Anwar also visited the Carpet Training Institute (CTI) and observed the intricate process of handcrafting carpets.

During the visit, LCCI President Kashif Anwar highlighted the importance of robust trade relations between various trade organisations and chambers. He emphasised the need for effective collaboration in an ever-evolving global economic landscape.

Kashif Anwar noted the increase in business costs, particularly related to utilities. However, he expressed optimism that the stability of the Pak rupee would contribute to a more favourable business environment. He underscored that continued government policies in the same vein would further strengthen the rupee’s value.

The LCCI president said that it was imperative to reduce input costs and utility prices for exports to thrive. He underlined the significance of fostering a strong partnership between the business community and the government, adding that a stronger rupee is crucial for boosting exports as majority of the raw materials, including those used for export products are being imported from various countries and a weak currency is not suitable for exports, as well.

Kashif Anwar said that construction of the Kalabagh Dam is indispensable, arguing that its absence puts the nation’s future at risk. He called for a shift toward Islamic banking and a move away from interest-based economic models, emphasizing that business interests should be prioritised.

The LCCI president concluded that the MoU signing between the Lahore Chamber and PCMEA was a significant step toward enhancing trade relationships and addressing pertinent issues faced by businesses, particularly in the context of rising costs and currency stability. This development holds the promise of further strengthening Pakistan’s position in international trade markets and fostering economic growth, he added.

On this occasion, Usman Ashraf noted the significance of the handcrafting of rugs, particularly in rural areas, as a source of employment for millions of individuals and a valuable contributor to the nation’s foreign exchange reserves. He claimed that the vital industry was often overlooked.

Usman Ashraf believed that the MoU signed between the Lahore Chamber and PCMEA would serve as a platform to effectively convey concerns and recommendations to government forums and relevant institutions. He also highlighted the challenges posed by rising production costs, fluctuations in the value of the dollar, and an unstable economy. These factors have made it challenging for exporters to compete in the global market, he maintained.

CTI Chairman Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Major (Retd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Mobsher Iqbal, Muhammad Akbar Malik, and Faisal Saeed Khan were present.

Trade mou LCCI Kashif Anwar trade relations PCMEA

Comments

1000 characters

LCCI, PCMEA ink MoU to improve ties

FTO summons FBR officials for ignoring tax-related queries

SC informed about start of civilians’ trial in military courts

Immovable properties in the UAE, UK: Rental income of resident Pakistanis taxable in country: expert

Pak-Iranian border can be turned into ‘economic border’: envoy

ATT: traders demand review of ban on 14 items

Moot discusses Pak-Russian ties

PIA suspends its operations?

CM for ending gender-based wage discrimination

Prices of daily-use items remain high despite cut in fuel rates

‘Investors are getting facilities through SIFC’

Read more stories