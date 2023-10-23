IPP seeks explanation from Aun

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has sought a written explanation from Aun Chaudhry to clarify the circumstances surrounding the meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif at Lahore airport.

According to the party’s spokesperson, the IPP has issued a show cause notice to its Additional Secretary General Aun Chaudhry in response to meeting Nawaz Sharif.

The spokesperson categorically stated that Aun Chaudhry’s interaction with Nawaz Sharif held no affiliation with the party’s official stance or activities.

Chaudhry’s actions in this matter were undertaken in a personal capacity, an immediate explanation is expected from him to rectify any misperceptions. The show cause notice will seek further clarification regarding the meeting with Nawaz Sharif and the party’s stance on the matter.