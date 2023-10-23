New fleet of buses arrives: Sharjeel

KARACHI: PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon , in a tweet, shared exciting news for the residents of Karachi. He announced that a new fleet of buses, part of the People’s Bus Service (Phase 2), has arrived at the Karachi port.

He said that these brand new buses are expected to hit the city’s roads in the near future. It’s worth noting that these buses were acquired by the Sindh Government, led by PPP, following the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardar.

In the second phase of the People’s Bus Service, initiated during the People’s Party’s tenure, it is noteworthy that 30 buses have now arrived in Karachi.

