Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Nepal: National Seismological Centre of Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Nepal on Sunday, the National Seismological Centre of Nepal said.

The epicentre of the quake was at Dhading, about 55 km (35 miles) west of Kathmandu, it said. “We felt very strong tremors.

Some residents rushed out of their homes.

There is no report of any injuries so far“, Badrinath Gaire, the most senior bureaucrat of Dhading district, told Reuters.

The quake was at a depth of 13 km (8.1 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.