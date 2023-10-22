BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Iranian CG calls on Sindh CM

INP Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

KARACHI: Consul General of Iran Hassan Noorian called on Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar in Karachi on Saturday and discussed with him the matters of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral relations.

Speaking during the meeting, the Iranian Consul General said that 80,000 visas are being issued every year from Iranian Consulate in Karachi.

Hassan Noorani said that Tehran and Isfahan Chambers of Commerce signed one MoU with Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and this MoU will open up new trade opportunities.

He further said Iran will be able to send fruits, vegetables and petroleum products to Pakistan.

Iranian Consul General said land routes between Iran, Iraq and Oman will open the door to tourism and if any investor from Iran or Pakistan comes forward, we will start free service.

The chief minister and consul general condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestine.

Iran Hassan Noorian Maqbool Baqar

