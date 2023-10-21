BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Salah double downs 10-man Everton in controversial Merseyside derby

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2023 07:53pm

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool continued their stranglehold over local rivals Everton on Saturday, but had fortune on their side as Mohamed Salah’s double secured a 2-0 win at Anfield.

Even Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he could understand Everton’s frustration at a lack of consistency from referee Craig Pawson.

Ashley Young was sent-off before half-time for two bookable offences, while Ibrahima Konate escaped a second booking in the second-half with the scores still level.

Liverpool toiled to make their man advantage count, but finally achieved the breakthrough 15 minutes from time when Salah smashed home from the penalty spot after Michael Keane handled.

Salah was then teed up by Darwin Nunez to make the points safe seven minutes into stoppage time.

Victory takes Jurgen Klopp’s men above Tottenham and Arsenal at the top of the table on goal difference with both sides from north London in action later this weekend.

“I can imagine the frustration of Everton and Sean (Dyche) in this moment absolutely,” said Klopp on Konate escaping a red card 25 minutes from time.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 29 Merseyside derbies and remain unbeaten at Anfield in front of a crowd against Everton since 1999.

No fixture has had more red cards in the Premier League era that clashes between these two and another sending off proved decisive.

Everton had frustrated the hosts and posed a threat themselves until the 38-year-old Young showed his age rather than his experience by diving in to chop down Luis Diaz and earn a second yellow card on 37 minutes.

Klopp had expressed his frustration at being selected for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off just hours after some of his stars returned after playing for their countries in South American World Cup qualifying.

Colombia’s Diaz and Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister started, while Nunez was introduced off the bench after his starring role in Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Brazil in midweek.

Liverpool looked jaded despite having the extra man in the second-half.

Everton boss Sean Dyche introduced Keane at half-time to revert to a back five and the visitors restricted Liverpool to few clear chances to the frustration of the home support.

“We had to get used to that it took a little bit too long for my taste, but the important thing is we didn’t get frustrated,” added Klopp of making the man advantage count in the second period.

Dyche stunned

The Toffees were then stunned that Konate was not also given his marching orders as he pulled down Beto after being shown a yellow card.

To rub salt in Everton wounds, Klopp immediately replaced the Frenchman with Joel Matip and Dyche saw a yellow card for taking his protests too far.

“I have no clue how he didn’t feel it was a bookable offence,” said Dyche. “I like to think there are a lot of fair-minded people here today who are stunned that wasn’t a second yellow card.”

Liverpool have had their own troubles with officials of late after Diaz had a goal in their only defeat of the season at Tottenham last month wrongly ruled out following VAR confusion.

This time VAR came to their rescue as Diaz’s cross struck Keane’s outstretched arm.

After a pitch-side review, the referee pointed to the spot and Salah scored his seventh goal of the season to muted celebrations.

As Everton pushed forward in search of an equaliser, they were caught on the counter-attack deep into stoppage time as Nunez timed his pass to Salah perfectly for a simple finish.

Mohamed Salah

Comments

1000 characters

Salah double downs 10-man Everton in controversial Merseyside derby

MoFA takes big step to help boost inward FDI flows

Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

UN chief urges ceasefire to end Gaza's 'godawful nightmare'

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Read more stories