BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India ‘favourites’ to win World Cup, says ex-Kiwi skipper Taylor

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:55pm

DHARAMSALA: India at home are a “different beast” and remain favourites to win the ongoing World Cup, former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor said on Saturday.

The hosts meet fellow unbeaten New Zealand in a marquee clash on Sunday in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala, which will witness a first loss in the tournament for one of the teams.

New Zealand and former champions India, led by Rohit Sharma, have four wins each with the Kiwis top of the 10-team table with a better run-rate.

Latham hails ‘fantastic’ India ahead of marquee World Cup clash

“India in their home conditions are a different beast and they have started unsurprisingly strongly - I see them as favourites to win the competition at this stage, no matter what happens in Dharamsala tomorrow,” Taylor said in an International Cricket Council (ICC) column.

Ton-up Kohli stars as India overwhelm Bangladesh in World Cup

But Taylor, an aggressive batsman who retired last year after being part of two World Cups finals in 2015 and 2019, said a packed home crowd will bring the best out of New Zealand.

“The crowd will naturally play a part but I think New Zealand will thrive in that atmosphere,” said Taylor.

‘Hitman’ Rohit raises India’s World Cup hopes

“Every time you come here, you play in front of full crowds and you know you’ll be up against it.”

New Zealand come into the game with a 5-3 record against India at the 50-over showpiece and came out on top in the 2019 semi-final at Manchester.

Taylor hopes for a similar result on Sunday, saying, “top of the table at the halfway stage would be a great place to be”.

India Rohit Sharma ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

India ‘favourites’ to win World Cup, says ex-Kiwi skipper Taylor

MoFA takes big step to help boost inward FDI flows

Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

UN chief urges ceasefire to end Gaza's 'godawful nightmare'

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Read more stories