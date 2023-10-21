BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-21

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

Tahir Amin Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: The IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising computer services and call centre services increased by 3.3 percent during the first quarter (July-Sep) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 and remained $655 million compared to $634 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s data showed that ITeS exports remittances declined by around 12.5 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in September 2023 and remained $206 million compared to $235 million in August 2023.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the sector exports remittances decreased by around 0.5 per cent compared to $ 207 million in September 2022.

Minister unveils roadmap of ‘$10bn IT exports’

The ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services, stood at $ 2.597 billion, a negative growth rate of around 1 per cent in the fiscal year 2022-23 compared to $ 2.619 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has identified several constraints including inconsistency in policies, taxation issues and banking hurdles which are hampering the country’s information technology sector’s export potential of $15 billion.

Official documents revealed that over the past five years, phenomenal upward growth of 178 per cent in IT and ITeS exports has been realised at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 per cent, the highest growth rate in comparison to all other local industries in services and even higher than the textile sector which stands at 148 per cent.

However, a number of constraints and hurdles are hindering the growth of IT and ITeS exports. Inconsistency of policies has eroded the confidence of local and international investors, customers and partners not to mention the trade bodies and government entities. Frequent changes in taxation policy on IT and ITeS export proceeds are one such example.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Remittances SBP Exports IT IT exports ICT exports ITeS IT export remittances ITeS export remittances ITeS exports

Comments

1000 characters

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

SPI inflation down 1.7pc WoW

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Elections, military trial of civilians: SC set to hear crucial cases on Monday

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

Read more stories