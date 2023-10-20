BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.76%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.33%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.43%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.12%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
DGKC 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.37%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.78%)
HBL 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.62%)
HUBC 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
MLCF 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.46%)
OGDC 97.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
PAEL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 104.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.51%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.28%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.97%)
SNGP 52.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,150 Increased By 44.2 (0.87%)
BR30 18,090 Increased By 96.4 (0.54%)
KSE100 50,697 Increased By 331.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,404 Increased By 118.4 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to take support from RBI’s late ‘heavy’ intervention

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 10:54am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to inch up at open on Friday, drawing support from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) likely aggressive intervention late in the previous session. Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 83.16-83.18 to the US dollar compared with 83.2450 on Thursday.

The RBI was offering dollars all through Thursday’s session, and the intervention was particularly “heavy” just before 3.30 pm, a forex trader at a large foreign bank said. Normal over-the-counter hours are from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. IST.

“You probably had a round of long positions (on USD/INR) deciding to exit then,” he said. “What happened late yesterday is probably setting the tone for today’s open.”

The rupee’s Asian peers declined after the 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 5% for the first time since 2007. Slightly higher-than-expected US headline inflation data, robust US economic data, unfavourable demand-supply dynamics and signals by Federal Reserve officials that interest rates will remain high have fuelled a selloff in Treasuries.

India rupee to get some respite after pullback on oil, dollar

The 10-year US yield came off slightly in Asia trading to 4.96%. Still, it is up nearly 40 basis points in October, that too, despite the Middle East conflict.

Fed Chair Powell on Thursday repeated the message that other policymakers have telegraphed, saying the U.S economy’s strength and continued tight labour markets could require still tougher borrowing conditions to control inflation, though rising market interest rates could make central bank action less necessary.

“Powell signalled that rates would be left unchanged at the Nov. 1-2 meeting but could remain ‘higher for longer’,” Singapore bank OCBC said in a note.

Data out on Thursday indicated that the US labour market continued to defy slowdown expectations. US weekly jobless claims dropped to a nine-month low.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to take support from RBI’s late ‘heavy’ intervention

Inter-bank update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

Read more stories