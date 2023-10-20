BAFL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.16%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.46%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.81%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
DGKC 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.88%)
FABL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.14%)
HBL 99.34 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.38%)
HUBC 91.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.35%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
OGDC 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
PAEL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIOC 102.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
PPL 81.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
PRL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.91%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.66%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 81.67 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.9%)
UNITY 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,138 Increased By 32.1 (0.63%)
BR30 18,081 Increased By 86.8 (0.48%)
KSE100 50,557 Increased By 191.8 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,355 Increased By 69.4 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil on track for second week of gains on Gaza contagion fears

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 09:45am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended gains on Friday and were on track for a second week of increases on heightened fears that the Israel-Gaza conflict may spread in the Middle East and disrupt supplies from one of the world’s top-producing regions.

Brent crude futures climbed 94 cents, or 1%, to $93.32 a barrel by 0307 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.78 a barrel, up $1.41, or 1.6%. The front-month November contract expires on Friday.

The more active December WTI contract was at $89.47 a barrel, up $1.24 or 1.1%.

Both contracts are on track to post a second weekly gain as an explosion at a Gaza hospital this week and the anticipated ground invasion by Israeli troops heightened fears of the conflict spreading in the Middle East.

“The bigger concern remains that the escalation of tension that we’re likely to see with regard to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) entering Gaza this weekend means the risk to crude oil are towards higher prices,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered at the Gaza border on Thursday that they would soon see the Palestinian enclave “from inside”, suggesting an expected ground invasion could be nearing.

The US intercepted missiles fired from Yemen toward Israel, Pentagon said, adding to the anxiety about the broadening of the conflict.

WTI prices could rise towards a high last seen in late September at $95.03 a barrel if it breaks resistance at $91.50, Sycamore said.

Oil price are also supported by forecasts of a widening deficit in the fourth quarter after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts to the end of the year and amid low inventories especially in the United States.

Oil price cut aimed at to meet levy target?

Washington is seeking to buy 6 million barrels of crude for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December and January, as it continues its plan to replenish the emergency stockpile, the US Department of Energy said on Thursday.

Separately, a temporary lifting of US oil sanctions on OPEC member Venezuela is unlikely to require any policy changes by the OPEC+ producer group for the time being as a recovery in production is likely to be gradual, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

“The prospect of more Venezuela oil did little to ease concerns of disruptions in the Middle East,” analysts at ANZ Research said in a note to clients on Friday.

OPEC Oil prices Brent crude oil Venezuela oil Israel Gaza conflict

Comments

1000 characters

Oil on track for second week of gains on Gaza contagion fears

Inter-bank update: rupee sess marginal improvement against US dollar

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

Read more stories