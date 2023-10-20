BAFL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.46%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.81%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
DGKC 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.8%)
FABL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.14%)
HBL 99.34 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.38%)
HUBC 91.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.43%)
OGDC 96.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.37%)
PAEL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.02%)
PIBTL 4.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 102.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
PPL 81.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.86%)
PRL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 51.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.41%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.47%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.95%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.91%)
UNITY 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,138 Increased By 32 (0.63%)
BR30 18,074 Increased By 79.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 50,550 Increased By 185.3 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,351 Increased By 65.1 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

PRL on growth trajectory?

BR Research Published 20 Oct, 2023 08:48am

FY23 was a difficult year for the economy of Pakistan. The downstream oil and gas sector’s earnings were significantly impacted from the weak economy, rising inflation, fuelling petroleum prices, liquidity crunch, nose-diving currency, and falling demand. Pakistan Refinery Limited’s expansion project also hit a roadblock early on during the year due to a shortage of dollars and delayed payments as a result. PRL has been working on Refinery Expansion and Upgrade Project to produce Euro-compliant petrol and diesel, and expand the crude processing capacity by double, and upgrade from hydro skimming to deep conversion refinery. The refinery posted a significant decline in earnings for the year due to the abovementioned factors

However, in the recently announced financial performance for 1QFY24, PRL announced a recovery in earnings with a jump from Rs1 billion in 1QFY23 to Rs4.5 billion net profit in 1QFY24. The growth in the company’s earnings emanated from the top where PRL posted a revenue growth of 23 percent year-on-year primarily due to higher prices of petroleum products. Gross profit grew by more than 6 times during the period with gross margins jumping from 2.2 percent in 1QFY23 to 9.6 percent in 1QFY24.

PRL’s bottomline was higher by 4 times despite the rise other expenses and finance cost. the company. The company’s net margins were up by 340 basis points. PRL has had a good start to FY24. The company has made key developments on the expansion and upgradation front. it has inked an agreement with the United Energy Group of China for refinery expansion and upgrade project where China will invest $1.5 billion in the company’s capacity. The upgrade to capacity will make PRL one of the largest refineries in the country in terms of refining capacities. The company has also struck a long-term supply contract for crude oil with Russia, with the first cargo expected to arrive this year only.

Pakistan Economy petrol Pakistan Refinery Limited oil and gas sector Euro compliant

Comments

1000 characters

PRL on growth trajectory?

Inter-bank update: rupee sess marginal improvement against US dollar

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

Read more stories