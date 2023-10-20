Inter-provincial relations: Punjab, Balochistan governors hold talks

LAHORE: Governor Balochistan, Abdul Wali Kakar, met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Thursday and discussed issues of mutual interest and promotion of inter-provincial relations.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab governor said that Balochistan is the largest province of the country in terms of area, the development and prosperity of Balochistan is essential for the country’s development.

He said that sizeable number of scholarships and seats have been reserved for the students of Balochistan in the universities and medical colleges in Punjab.

He also apprised governor Balochistan about the steps taken as chancellor in universities. Consortiums have been formed in 07 important areas in the universities.

The aim is to strengthen linkages between academia and industry and to suggest recommendations for improvement in these key areas, he added.

The governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar appreciated these initiatives. He also thanked the Punjab governor for his hospitality.

