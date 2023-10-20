PDWP approves two development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Development Working Party has approved two development schemes of public buildings, and health sector with an estimated cost of Rs11182.349 million in its 22nd meeting of the current financial year 2023-24.

Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired the meeting. Approved schemes are rehabilitating existing office, construction of new office block of commissioner office, Lahore, at the cost of Rs1189.338 million and establishment of tertiary care hospital (Nishter-II) Multan at the cost of Rs9993.011m.

All members of the P&D board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives attended the meeting.

