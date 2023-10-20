BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Wapda provides 15.002bn units to national grid during Q1 2023-24

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: Fiscal year 2023-24 is turning out to be a good year for hydel electricity generation in Pakistan as Wapda provided 15.002 billion units of hydel electricity to the national grid during first quarter of the current fiscal (July-September) - an increase of 1.788 billion units in Wapda hydel power generation when compared with the corresponding period last year.

This increased hydel generation helped national exchequer save Rs 50 billion that had to spend in generating the same quantum of electricity through expensive imported residual furnace oil (RFO).

Improved hydrology, efficient operation and maintenance of Wapda hydel power stations and resumption of electricity generation from Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station in August this year are the major contributing factors behind increase in Wapda hydel generation during first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24.

Details of Wapda hydel generation provided to the national grid during first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 show that Tarbela Hydel Power Station contributed 6839.27 million units, Tarbela 4th extension 2859.67 million units, Ghazi Barotha 2229.24 million units, Mangla 1113.45 million units, Neelum Jhelum 707.62 million units, Warsak 317.66 million units and Chashma Hydel Power Station generated 270.27 million units, while, 664.97 million units were cumulatively generated by other hydel power stations of Wapda.

The Wapda hydel generation is the most affordable and environment-friendly electricity in the country as its generation cost stands at about Rs 3.51 per unit against the uniform national average determined tariff which is Rs 42.95 per unit for the consumers above 700 units. At present, Wapda owns and operates 22 hydel power stations including Neelum Jhelum.

Wapda is vigorously implementing a least-cost energy generation plan to double its installed power generation capacity from 9500 MW to about 19500 MW by 2029 with phased completion of the under-construction mega projects including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project and Tarbela 5th extension project etc.

