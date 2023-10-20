Envoys of US, Turkiye meet minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Livestock and Transport Ibrahim Murad has shown keen interest in developing trade partnerships and strong friendly relations with other countries for the development of sectors like agriculture, livestock, education and health.

He was speaking at a reception hosted by him for the newly-appointed consul general of America and Turkiye. The ambassadors of China, Iran and other countries also participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Ibrahim Murad welcomed the new consul generals of America and Turkiye in Lahore and expressed that they would receive immense love in accordance with the traditions of Lahore. He said Punjab was interested in developing trade partnerships and strong friendly ties for the development of various sectors including agriculture, livestock, education and health.

Ibrahim Murad said the diplomatic community had always been supportive of Punjab. He further said that diplomats had always got a good and positive impression from Punjab. On this occasion, Consul Generals of America and Turkiye Kristen Hawkins and Durms Bistic thanked Ibrahim Murad for his welcome and expressed that after the appointment, they were looking forward to bilateral cooperation and partnership in agriculture, energy and other sectors in Punjab. They got a chance to enhance their experiences.

