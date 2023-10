HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell more than one percent at the open Thursday on growing worries of a wider conflict being sparked by the Israel-Hamas crisis.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.08 percent, or 192.06 points, to 17,540.46.

The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.51 percent, or 15.51 points, to 3,043.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.56 percent, or 10.42 points, to 1,845.70.