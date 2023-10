BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking a selloff in global stocks, on worries over escalating tensions in the Middle East which have triggered volatility in oil prices.

Financials lead slides in Indian shares

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.57% at 19,559.30 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.59% to 65,497.61.