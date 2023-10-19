Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan, China discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Read here for details.

Bilawal says democracy, elections halted for ‘return of one person’

Read here for details.

Gold jumps Rs6,400 per tola in Pakistan amid surge in international rate

Read here for details.

Honda Atlas shuts production amid supply chain disruptions

Read here for details.

Nawaz Sharif moves IHC for protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Read here for details.

PSMC announces shutdown of automobile plant

Read here for details.

Pakistan completes projects worth $25bn under CPEC, says Kakar

Read here for details.

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Read here for details.

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Read here for details.

Cotton arrival surges 19.3% in first two weeks of Oct: PCGA

Read here for details.