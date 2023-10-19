BAFL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.43%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.04%)
DGKC 49.97 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.36%)
FABL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
FCCL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
HBL 95.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
HUBC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
MLCF 34.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
OGDC 95.68 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.33%)
PAEL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIBTL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.36%)
PIOC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
PPL 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.52%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 49.18 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.32%)
SSGC 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.94%)
TELE 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,015 Increased By 26.7 (0.53%)
BR30 17,596 Increased By 183.1 (1.05%)
KSE100 49,657 Increased By 225.6 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,005 Increased By 94.9 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 18, 2023
BR Web Desk Published October 19, 2023 Updated October 19, 2023 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan, China discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal says democracy, elections halted for ‘return of one person’

Read here for details.

  • Gold jumps Rs6,400 per tola in Pakistan amid surge in international rate

Read here for details.

  • Honda Atlas shuts production amid supply chain disruptions

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz Sharif moves IHC for protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Read here for details.

  • PSMC announces shutdown of automobile plant

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan completes projects worth $25bn under CPEC, says Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Read here for details.

  • Cotton arrival surges 19.3% in first two weeks of Oct: PCGA

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee recovers against US dollar

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

50:50 sharing of expenditure on devolved functions: Ministries, provinces directed to finalise proposal

Hiring of FAs for Reko Diq project: PMPL given relaxation of investment rules

Evacuation of power from SEL plant, off-take by network: KE suggests joint study with NTDC thru private consultant

OIC condemns Israel’s backers

Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

ERS or STARR system: Taxpayers allowed to file non-export-related GST refunds

Read more stories