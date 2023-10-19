Pakistan, US extend accord on S&T cooperation till 2028

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have extended the agreement on science and technology cooperation between the two countries for another five years, till October 2028, with a sharing of diplomatic note between the officials of the two governments.

Ambassador Masood Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, and Jason Donovan, director Office of Science and Technology Cooperation in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES/STC), US Department of State, witnessed the ceremony, said a spokesperson of Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington on Wednesday.

Muhammad Saad Ahmed, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, and Michelle Sheckells from the US State Department exchanged the documents.

The purposes of the agreement are to strengthen scientific, technological, and engineering capabilities of the parties, to broaden and expand relations between the extensive scientific and technological communities of both countries and to promote scientific and technological cooperation for peaceful purposes.

The two sides will under the agreement cooperate through the exchange of scientific and technical information; exchange of scientists and technical experts; convening of joint seminars and meetings; training of scientists and technical experts; conduct of joint research projects; educational exchanges related to science, technology and engineering; establishment of science-based public-private partnerships; and other forms of scientific and technological cooperation as may be mutually agreed upon.

The agreement on science and technology cooperation between the Government of Pakistan and the United States of America was signed on June 25, 2003, and has been extended after every five years since then.

