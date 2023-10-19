BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-19

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (October 18, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (October 18, 2023)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      13900-14000
Gur                        20000-23000
Shakar                     19000-25000
Ghee (16 kg)                 6800-7400
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             50000-60000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               18000-19000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          19000-20000
Dal Mong (Washed)          20500-21500
Dal Mash (Sabat)           42000-46000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          46000-49000
Dal Mash (Washed)          48000-52000
Dal Masoor (Local)         38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         23500-24500
Masoor (salam-impor)       24000-25000
Masoor (salam-local)       35000-36000
Gram White                 30000-35000
Gram Black                 19000-22000
Dal Chana (Thin)           19000-21000
Dal Chana (Thick)          21000-22500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          40000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    43000-47000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        32000-35000
Basmati Super (new)        28000-30000
Kainat 1121                32000-35000
Rice Basmati (386)         19000-21500
Basmati broken             18000-23000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Grain Market Rates Akbari Mandi Lahore Grain Market Rates commodity rates

Comments

1000 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

50:50 sharing of expenditure on devolved functions: Ministries, provinces directed to finalise proposal

Hiring of FAs for Reko Diq project: PMPL given relaxation of investment rules

Evacuation of power from SEL plant, off-take by network: KE suggests joint study with NTDC thru private consultant

OIC condemns Israel’s backers

Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

ERS or STARR system: Taxpayers allowed to file non-export-related GST refunds

KCR to be built by CRCC: Sindh CM

Read more stories