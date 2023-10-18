BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

McCullum urges England to ‘stay true’ to methods at World Cup

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 09:45pm

England can still breathe life back into their Cricket World Cup campaign, red-ball coach Brendon McCullum said as he urged the defending champions to stick with their style of play despite suffering a 69-run defeat by Afghanistan.

The loss to Afghanistan was England’s second loss of the tournament, after they were beaten by nine wickets in their opening game against New Zealand earlier this month.

“They will get there. It is still early days and this tournament is a slow burn, so there is plenty of time and matches for them to catch up,” McCullum told the Mirror in an interview published on Wednesday.

Afghanistan defeat champions England in seismic World Cup shock

“It is a World Cup, so there is going to be the odd upset and that is what you want in a tournament like this.”

England, holders of both the 50-overs title and the Twenty20 World Cup, are fifth in the standings with one win from three games.

“Of course the boys would have liked to be 3 and 0, but sport doesn’t work like that and sometimes you have to cope with challenges and then show how good you are,” McCullum said.

“One thing is for sure, there are good reasons why England have won two World Cups recently. It is the quality of the players and the manner with which they play the game that makes them a world class side.

“They just need to stay true to their method and their style which has brought them so much success and not get shaken by the odd bad day at the office.”

England take on South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday.

England Afghanistan Brendon McCullum ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

McCullum urges England to ‘stay true’ to methods at World Cup

Inter-bank: rupee sustains significant losses, settles at 280.29 against US dollar

Biden ‘outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast, points to Hamas responsibility

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Nawaz Sharif moves IHC for protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Bilawal says democracy, elections halted for ‘return of one person’

Pakistan completes projects worth $25bn under CPEC, says Kakar

Oil up about 2% on big US crude storage draw, Middle East tension

OPEC plans no immediate action after Iran urges Israel oil embargo, sources say

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

KSE-100 closes lower as investors book profits

Read more stories