BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh sweat on skipper Shakib’s fitness ahead of India clash

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2023 07:38pm

PUNE: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is to have a fitness test just hours before Thursday’s World Cup match against in-form tournament hosts India in Pune.

The star all-rounder is battling to overcome a thigh injury he suffered during Friday’s eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in Chennai.

Shakib scored 40 with the bat and the spinner completed his bowling quota of 10 overs in a return of 1-54 before hobbling off the field.

Mushfiqur leads Bangladesh to 245-9 against New Zealand in World Cup

“He had a good batting session yesterday,” Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha told a pre-match press conference in Pune on Wednesday. “He did a bit of running between the wickets as well.

“We are waiting for the result of the scan we did today (Wednesday).

“We haven’t tried his bowling yet. We will assess him tomorrow morning, and make a decision.”

India maintain perfect ODI World Cup record over Pakistan with massive win

The former Sri Lanka batsman added: “If he is not ready to play, we won’t risk it. If he is ready, there’s a chance of him playing.”

India head into Thursday’s game looking to make it four wins out of four this World Cup.

Bangladesh, by contrast, have lost their last two matches after starting the World Cup with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh sweat on skipper Shakib’s fitness ahead of India clash

Biden ‘outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast, points to Hamas responsibility

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Nawaz Sharif moves IHC for protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Pakistan completes projects worth $25bn under CPEC, says Kakar

Oil spikes as Middle East strife heightens supply concerns

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

KSE-100 closes lower as investors book profits

Honda Atlas shuts production amid supply chain disruptions

PSMC announces shutdown of automobile plant

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Read more stories