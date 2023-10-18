BAFL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.85%)
DFML 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
DGKC 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FABL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.86%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
HBL 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
HUBC 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.81%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.71%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.14%)
OGDC 93.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.11%)
PAEL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.57%)
PPL 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.7%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.84%)
SSGC 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.95%)
UNITY 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,000 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.07%)
BR30 17,504 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)
KSE100 49,503 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken calls Abbas to offer condolences for hospital deaths

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2023 01:10pm

AMMAN: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas to offer condolences over a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital and voice support for Palestinians’ “legitimate aspirations,” the State Department said Wednesday.

Blinken, who is on a regional crisis tour, spoke by telephone with Abbas late Tuesday after the strike on the Ahli Arab Hospital, hours after meeting him in person in Amman.

Blinken called Abbas “to express profound condolences for the civilian lives lost in the explosion” at the hospital, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Situation in Gaza ‘spiralling out of control’: WHO chief

Blinken “expressed continuing US support for the Palestinian people, stressing that Hamas do not represent Palestinians or their legitimate aspirations for self-determination and equal measures of dignity, freedom, security and justice,” Miller said.

Health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza, said the explosion killed between 200 and 300 people and was caused by the latest in a wave of Israeli air strikes.

Blinken’s call came as the hospital blast prompted Jordan to call off a summit planned in Amman involving Abbas, US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Jordan and Egypt.

Blinken – who headed Wednesday to Israel to join Biden on a visit – has met twice during his regional tour with Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority is based in the occupied West Bank and who opposes Hamas.

Protests erupted against Abbas in the occupied West Bank following the hospital blast.

MENA Antony Blinken US president Joe Biden Mahmud Abbas Amman Matthew Miller Gaza hospital attack Al Ahli al Arabi hospital

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken calls Abbas to offer condolences for hospital deaths

Planned PSMC sell-off: PC asked to scrap bidding process

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Cotton arrival surges 19.3% in first two weeks of Oct: PCGA

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Oil jumps 2% as Middle East tension deepens

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Read more stories