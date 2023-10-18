BAFL 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.52%)
BOP 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.47%)
DGKC 50.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FABL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.28%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 95.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 88.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.17%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.02%)
OGDC 94.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.83%)
PAEL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIBTL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
PIOC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.23%)
PPL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.72%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.77%)
UNITY 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 4,999 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 17,517 Decreased By -106.9 (-0.61%)
KSE100 49,498 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,937 Decreased By -21.6 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans climb to 3-week high on strong US demand; wheat up 1.3%

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 10:53am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Wednesday, climbing to a three-week high, as strong demand in the US domestic market underpinned prices.

Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions on bargain buying, although ample supplies from the Black Sea region limited the gains.

“There is some buying opportunity in wheat, given the decline in prices,” said one Singapore-based trader.

“China has been actively taking cargoes from Australia and other origins.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $13.08-3/4 a bushel, as of 0344 GMT, after rising earlier in the session to $13.09-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Sept. 27.

Wheat gained 1.4% at $5.78-1/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.8% to $4.93 a bushel.

Soybeans hold firm with US harvest and demand in focus

Industry data released on Monday showed monthly US soybean crush at its highest-ever level for September, and end-of-month soyoil stocks at their lowest in nearly nine years.

For wheat, rising exports from Russia, the world’s biggest shipper, continue to weigh on prices.

Indian wheat prices surged to an eight-month high on Tuesday, propelled by strong demand for big festivals, limited supplies and as import duty makes overseas buying unfeasible for domestic flour mills.

The increasing prices may prompt the government to release more stocks from inventories and eliminate import duties on the cereal to bolster supplies and control prices ahead of important state assembly elections and a general election next year.

Rising wheat prices could contribute to food inflation. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soybean and soymeal futures, traders said.

Soybeans

