Fazl for creating more space for political parties

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Tuesday, linking economic development and stability with political and internal stability has called for creating more space for the political parties in the country.

In an informal chat with media men here, Maulana Fazlur Rehman suggested that the political parties must jointly and closely work for strengthening the political environment and democratic traditions in the country.

Maulana while floating his political solution to the prevailing political situation in the country, proposed that every other political party was demanding a level playing field in the country, therefore, all the political parties should create space for each other.

The time has come for politicians and political parties to show maturity for which political parties should create political space despite differences of opinion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said. Political chaos and distraction will neither strengthen democracy nor solve national problems, he said.

The divisions among political parties will not benefit any one, said the JUI chief.

A politician can have a different opinion or a different position from anyone, but he should not be a victim of political chaos, Maulana said.

He said that the strength of democracy is not in obstinacy and obstinacy should be in strengthening of democratic attitudes. He said that both Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah are suffering from many problems.

The solution to Pakistan’s problems does not lie with any one person or party. Alas, due to the politicians themselves, there have been difficulties for democracy in the past and present, and now we have to deal with it, Maulana added.

He said that everyone knows about the past, but now we have to move forward with the formula of political capacity for the strength of democracy.

He said that he has a decades-long personal relationship with Asif Ali Zardari and eh Bhutto family despite political differences, adding that “We share in each other’s joys and sorrows”.

He said that if the political parties do not create space for each other, everyone will suffer. He said that despite differences of opinion among politicians, political scope is essential and every party should have equal opportunities.

Giving political manifesto, political position is the right of everyone but the first priority is the supremacy of the parliament, Maulana said.

