Maryam takes businesspeople into confidence on economic revival plan

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for ease of doing business and consistency in policies for keeping the wheels of economy moving, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that the party supremo is bringing economic revival plan focusing on check on inflation and huge burden of debts.

While addressing the FPCCI’s session on “Charter of Economy,” here on Tuesday, Maryam said that there must be “Charter of Pakistan” along with “Charter of Economy.”

She said Nawaz Sharif would materialise the “Charter of Economy” and rebuild the institutions besides reviving the business and trade activities. She said Nawaz’s return would lead towards macro economic reforms, speedy work on CPEC and boost in exports.

She said Nawaz Sharif had delivered in the past and got implemented the programme of economic liberalisation, privatisation and deregulation policies. For the first time in the country’s history, Nawaz had got implemented IMF programme, she said.

Maryam also took the business community leaders into confidence over Nawaz’s economic revival plan and said that businesses must be allowed to flourish. The investors be allowed free hand for 2-3 years and they may be taxed after they are able to pay taxes, she said, adding: “FBR discourage abilities of the people while NAB causes harassment for business community.”

She maintained that there exists much potential in IT sector, the need is to ensure conducive atmosphere. She said Pakistan possesses potential to become IT hub. However, she said how investment would flow on 24 percent interest rate.

Highlighting the PML-N achievements, she said the people gave Nawaz the mandate of premiership thrice and he gave them a better economy, welfare and betterment too.

She slammed the PTI rule, saying that the foundations of the country were shaken from 2018 to 2022.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh in his address highlighted the issues faced by the business community. He suggested that energy prices be slashed while the state run institutions running in losses be privatised.

Main Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Main, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and others also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023