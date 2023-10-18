WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Oct 17, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 16-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 11-Oct-23
Chinese yuan 0.10438 0.104476 0.104154 0.104203
Euro 0.804223 0.80341 0.807312 0.80646
Japanese yen 0.005103 0.005095 0.005098 0.005118
U.K. pound 0.92736 0.928914 0.934768 0.934874
U.S. dollar 0.763165 0.763407 0.760252 0.760524
Algerian dinar 0.005545 0.005554 0.005543 0.005551
Australian dollar 0.482549 0.482244 0.48831 0.488332
Botswana pula 0.055635 0.055576 0.055727 0.055442
Brazilian real 0.150814 0.150629
Brunei dollar 0.557217 0.557557 0.557983 0.557896
Canadian dollar 0.558822 0.556676 0.559085
Chilean peso 0.00081 0.000818 0.000822 0.00082
Czech koruna 0.032594 0.032564 0.032872 0.032853
Danish krone 0.107816 0.107722 0.108273 0.108152
Indian rupee 0.009166 0.009169 0.009139 0.009137
Israeli New Shekel 0.191269 0.192342 0.19208 0.192246
Korean won 0.000566 0.00057 0.000568 0.000564
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47059 2.46275 2.46363
Malaysian ringgit 0.161039 0.161277 0.161019 0.160906
Mauritian rupee 0.017062 0.017096 0.01713 0.017163
Mexican peso 0.042326 0.042441 0.042626
New Zealand dollar 0.450725 0.452471 0.457596 0.460041
Norwegian krone 0.069765 0.0701 0.070156
Omani rial 1.98482 1.97725 1.97796
Peruvian sol 0.1987 0.198189 0.198986
Philippine peso 0.013454 0.013398 0.01337
Polish zloty 0.179547 0.1774 0.178216 0.178573
Qatari riyal 0.209661 0.20886 0.208935
Russian ruble 0.007845 0.007845 0.007838 0.007607
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203511 0.202734 0.202806
Singapore dollar 0.557217 0.557557 0.557983 0.557896
South African rand 0.040378 0.040255 0.040385 0.040182
Swedish krona 0.069504 0.069717 0.069767 0.069893
Swiss franc 0.845191 0.840525 0.844537 0.842266
Thai baht 0.021038 0.021002 0.020863
Trinidadian dollar 0.1133 0.112528 0.112662
U.A.E. dirham 0.207805 0.207012 0.207086
Uruguayan peso 0.019114 0.019029 0.019141
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
