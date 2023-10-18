WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 17, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 11-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10438 0.104476 0.104154 0.104203 Euro 0.804223 0.80341 0.807312 0.80646 Japanese yen 0.005103 0.005095 0.005098 0.005118 U.K. pound 0.92736 0.928914 0.934768 0.934874 U.S. dollar 0.763165 0.763407 0.760252 0.760524 Algerian dinar 0.005545 0.005554 0.005543 0.005551 Australian dollar 0.482549 0.482244 0.48831 0.488332 Botswana pula 0.055635 0.055576 0.055727 0.055442 Brazilian real 0.150814 0.150629 Brunei dollar 0.557217 0.557557 0.557983 0.557896 Canadian dollar 0.558822 0.556676 0.559085 Chilean peso 0.00081 0.000818 0.000822 0.00082 Czech koruna 0.032594 0.032564 0.032872 0.032853 Danish krone 0.107816 0.107722 0.108273 0.108152 Indian rupee 0.009166 0.009169 0.009139 0.009137 Israeli New Shekel 0.191269 0.192342 0.19208 0.192246 Korean won 0.000566 0.00057 0.000568 0.000564 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47059 2.46275 2.46363 Malaysian ringgit 0.161039 0.161277 0.161019 0.160906 Mauritian rupee 0.017062 0.017096 0.01713 0.017163 Mexican peso 0.042326 0.042441 0.042626 New Zealand dollar 0.450725 0.452471 0.457596 0.460041 Norwegian krone 0.069765 0.0701 0.070156 Omani rial 1.98482 1.97725 1.97796 Peruvian sol 0.1987 0.198189 0.198986 Philippine peso 0.013454 0.013398 0.01337 Polish zloty 0.179547 0.1774 0.178216 0.178573 Qatari riyal 0.209661 0.20886 0.208935 Russian ruble 0.007845 0.007845 0.007838 0.007607 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203511 0.202734 0.202806 Singapore dollar 0.557217 0.557557 0.557983 0.557896 South African rand 0.040378 0.040255 0.040385 0.040182 Swedish krona 0.069504 0.069717 0.069767 0.069893 Swiss franc 0.845191 0.840525 0.844537 0.842266 Thai baht 0.021038 0.021002 0.020863 Trinidadian dollar 0.1133 0.112528 0.112662 U.A.E. dirham 0.207805 0.207012 0.207086 Uruguayan peso 0.019114 0.019029 0.019141 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

