KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 17, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Sargodha Oil Shipping Corp. 15-10-2023 Op-3 Bunga Lily Disc Base Alpine Marine 15-10-2023 Oil Services B-1 Eva Usuki Disc East Wind 17-10-2023 Chemical Shipping Co. B-2 Oriental Load East Wind 16-10-2023 Sakura Ethanol Shipping Co. B-5 Aspasia Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 15-10-2023 bay Agency B-8/B-9 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping Prime Container Services 16-10-2023 B-10/B-11 SSL Disc Legend Shipping & Glorious General Logistic 14-10-2023 Cargo B-11/B-12 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023 Rapessed Pvt. Ltd B-13/B-14 KN Forest Load Talc Swift Shipping 15-10-2023 Powder Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 OBE Disc Wheat Ocean Services 12-10-2023 Grande in Bulk Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Al Nooh Load Wheat Latif Trading 17-09-2023 Straw Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 B-24 Momentum Phonex Disc Iron Universal Shipp 16-10-2023 Ore Pvt. Ltd B-27/B-26 Ever Utile Disc Load Green Pak 16-10-2023 Container Shipping B-28/B-29 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping 17-10-2023 Antwerp Container Line Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-4 Ts Dalian Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 16-10-2023 Container Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Bunga Lily 17-10-2023 Disc. Base Oil Alpine Marine Services Ts Dalian 17-10-2023 Disc Load Sharaf Shipping Container Agency M.T Sargodha 17-10-2023 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Chemroute 17-10-2023 D/3998 Base Oil Safan Marine Sakura Services (Pvt) Ltd Jolly Oro 17-10-2023 D/L Container Eastern Sea Transport (Pvt) Ltd As Alva 17-10-2023 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Pvt Ltd. Global Sanity 18-10-2023 L/2000 Base Oil Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd Lydia 18-10-2023 D/54000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd Kota Lumba 18-10-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping (Pvt) Ltd Msc Jemima 18-10-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Nordpanther 18-10-2023 D/L Container International Shipping & Ports Services Navios Lapis 18-10-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan (Pvt) Limited Global 18-10-2023 L/54500 Clinkers Gac Pakistan Mermaid (Pvt) Limited ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ym Express 17-10-2023 Container Ship - Atout 17-10-2023 Container Ship - Peace Angel 17-10-2023 General Cargo - Indigo Ray 17-10-2023 Tanker - Richmond Park 17-10-2023 Container Ship - X-Press Odyssey 17-10-2023 Container Ship - X-Press Salween 17-10-2023 Container Ship - Safeen Prime 17-10-2023 Container Ship - Good Luck 1 17-10-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= Port Qasim Intelligence ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Gambella Cement Gear Bulk Oct. 16, 2023 Shipp MW-2 Affican Cement Global Oct. 14, 2023 Parrot Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Jal Coal East wind Oct. 15, 2023 Kalpavriksh PIBT Xin An Ping Coal Alpine Oct. 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Kyparissia Container GAC Oct. 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Zubarah LNG GSA Oct. 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Limra LPG M Oct. 10, 2023 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Shanghai-V Container MSC PAK Oct. 17, 2023 Horin Trader Chemicals East Wind -do- Livarden Palm oil Alpine -do- Hafnia Prestige Gas oil Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Kyparissia Container GAC Oct. 17, 2023 Jal Kalpavriksh Coal East wind -do- Limra LPG M. International -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Maersk Sentosa Container GAC Oct. 17, 2023 Chem Harvest Palm oil Alpine -do- Sea Tresaure Fuel oil Alpine -do- Corona Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Al-Deebel LNG GSA Oct. 17, 2023 MSC Maria Elena Container MSC PAK -do- MSC Vilda-X Container MSC PAK Oct. 18, 2023 Maersk Jabal Container GAC -do- Cap Andreas Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

