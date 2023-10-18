KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 17, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Sargodha Oil Shipping Corp. 15-10-2023
Op-3 Bunga Lily Disc Base Alpine Marine 15-10-2023
Oil Services
B-1 Eva Usuki Disc East Wind 17-10-2023
Chemical Shipping Co.
B-2 Oriental Load East Wind 16-10-2023
Sakura Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-5 Aspasia Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 15-10-2023
bay Agency
B-8/B-9 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Prime Container Services 16-10-2023
B-10/B-11 SSL Disc Legend Shipping &
Glorious General Logistic 14-10-2023
Cargo
B-11/B-12 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023
Rapessed Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14 KN Forest Load Talc Swift Shipping 15-10-2023
Powder Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 OBE Disc Wheat Ocean Services 12-10-2023
Grande in Bulk Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Nooh Load Wheat Latif Trading 17-09-2023
Straw Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
B-24 Momentum
Phonex Disc Iron Universal Shipp 16-10-2023
Ore Pvt. Ltd
B-27/B-26 Ever Utile Disc Load Green Pak 16-10-2023
Container Shipping
B-28/B-29 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping 17-10-2023
Antwerp Container Line Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4 Ts Dalian Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 16-10-2023
Container Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Bunga Lily 17-10-2023 Disc. Base Oil Alpine Marine
Services
Ts Dalian 17-10-2023 Disc Load Sharaf Shipping
Container Agency
M.T Sargodha 17-10-2023 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chemroute 17-10-2023 D/3998 Base Oil Safan Marine
Sakura Services (Pvt) Ltd
Jolly Oro 17-10-2023 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Transport (Pvt) Ltd
As Alva 17-10-2023 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping
Pvt Ltd.
Global Sanity 18-10-2023 L/2000 Base Oil Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
Lydia 18-10-2023 D/54000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Kota Lumba 18-10-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
Msc Jemima 18-10-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Nordpanther 18-10-2023 D/L Container International
Shipping &
Ports Services
Navios Lapis 18-10-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
(Pvt) Limited
Global 18-10-2023 L/54500 Clinkers Gac Pakistan
Mermaid (Pvt) Limited
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ym Express 17-10-2023 Container Ship -
Atout 17-10-2023 Container Ship -
Peace Angel 17-10-2023 General Cargo -
Indigo Ray 17-10-2023 Tanker -
Richmond
Park 17-10-2023 Container Ship -
X-Press
Odyssey 17-10-2023 Container Ship -
X-Press
Salween 17-10-2023 Container Ship -
Safeen Prime 17-10-2023 Container Ship -
Good Luck 1 17-10-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Gambella Cement Gear Bulk Oct. 16, 2023
Shipp
MW-2 Affican Cement Global Oct. 14, 2023
Parrot Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Jal Coal East wind Oct. 15, 2023
Kalpavriksh
PIBT Xin An Ping Coal Alpine Oct. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Kyparissia Container GAC Oct. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al-Zubarah LNG GSA Oct. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Limra LPG M Oct. 10, 2023
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Shanghai-V Container MSC PAK Oct. 17, 2023
Horin Trader Chemicals East Wind -do-
Livarden Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hafnia Prestige Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Kyparissia Container GAC Oct. 17, 2023
Jal
Kalpavriksh Coal East wind -do-
Limra LPG M. International -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk
Sentosa Container GAC Oct. 17, 2023
Chem Harvest Palm oil Alpine -do-
Sea Tresaure Fuel oil Alpine -do-
Corona Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Al-Deebel LNG GSA Oct. 17, 2023
MSC Maria
Elena Container MSC PAK -do-
MSC Vilda-X Container MSC PAK Oct. 18, 2023
Maersk Jabal Container GAC -do-
Cap Andreas Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments