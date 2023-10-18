BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
Markets Print 2023-10-18

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 17, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Sargodha       Oil            Shipping Corp.     15-10-2023
Op-3              Bunga Lily     Disc Base      Alpine Marine      15-10-2023
                                 Oil            Services
B-1               Eva Usuki      Disc           East Wind          17-10-2023
                                 Chemical       Shipping Co.
B-2               Oriental       Load           East Wind          16-10-2023
                  Sakura         Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-5               Aspasia        Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      15-10-2023
                  bay                           Agency
B-8/B-9           Safeen         Disc Load      Diamond Shipping
                  Prime          Container      Services           16-10-2023
B-10/B-11         SSL            Disc           Legend Shipping &
                  Glorious       General        Logistic           14-10-2023
                                 Cargo
B-11/B-12         Shardana       Disc           Ocean Services     07-10-2023
                                 Rapessed       Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14         KN Forest      Load Talc      Swift Shipping     15-10-2023
                                 Powder         Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         OBE            Disc Wheat     Ocean Services     12-10-2023
                  Grande         in Bulk        Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Al Nooh        Load Wheat     Latif Trading      17-09-2023
                                 Straw          Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
B-24              Momentum
                  Phonex         Disc Iron      Universal Shipp    16-10-2023
                                 Ore            Pvt. Ltd
B-27/B-26         Ever Utile     Disc Load      Green Pak          16-10-2023
                                 Container      Shipping
B-28/B-29         Cosco          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     17-10-2023
                  Antwerp        Container      Line Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4           Ts Dalian      Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping    16-10-2023
                                 Container      Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Bunga Lily        17-10-2023     Disc. Base Oil                 Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Ts Dalian         17-10-2023     Disc Load                    Sharaf Shipping
                                 Container                             Agency
M.T Sargodha      17-10-2023     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chemroute         17-10-2023     D/3998 Base Oil                 Safan Marine
Sakura                                                     Services (Pvt) Ltd
Jolly Oro         17-10-2023     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                                          Transport (Pvt) Ltd
As Alva           17-10-2023     D/L Container              Oceansea Shipping
                                                                     Pvt Ltd.
Global Sanity     18-10-2023     L/2000 Base Oil            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Lydia             18-10-2023     D/54000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Kota Lumba        18-10-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                           Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
Msc Jemima        18-10-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Nordpanther       18-10-2023     D/L Container                  International
                                                                   Shipping &
                                                               Ports Services
Navios Lapis      18-10-2023     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
                                                                (Pvt) Limited
Global            18-10-2023     L/54500 Clinkers                Gac Pakistan
Mermaid                                                         (Pvt) Limited
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ym Express        17-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Atout             17-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Peace Angel       17-10-2023     General Cargo                              -
Indigo Ray        17-10-2023     Tanker                                     -
Richmond
Park              17-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Odyssey           17-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Salween           17-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Safeen Prime      17-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Good Luck 1       17-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Gambella       Cement         Gear Bulk       Oct. 16, 2023
                                                Shipp
MW-2              Affican        Cement         Global          Oct. 14, 2023
                  Parrot                        Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Jal            Coal           East wind       Oct. 15, 2023
                  Kalpavriksh
PIBT              Xin An Ping    Coal           Alpine          Oct. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Kyparissia     Container      GAC             Oct. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Zubarah     LNG            GSA             Oct. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Limra          LPG            M               Oct. 10, 2023
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Shanghai-V        Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 17, 2023
Horin Trader      Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
Livarden          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia Prestige   Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Kyparissia        Container      GAC                            Oct. 17, 2023
Jal
Kalpavriksh       Coal           East wind                               -do-
Limra             LPG            M. International                        -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk
Sentosa           Container      GAC                            Oct. 17, 2023
Chem Harvest      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Sea Tresaure      Fuel oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Corona            Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
XT Dolphin        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Al-Deebel         LNG            GSA                            Oct. 17, 2023
MSC Maria
Elena             Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
MSC Vilda-X       Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 18, 2023
Maersk Jabal      Container      GAC                                     -do-
Cap Andreas       Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Shipping Intelligence

