HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open Tuesday as investors tracked diplomatic efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas crisis turning into a broader, regional conflict.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.94 percent, or 165.87 points, to 17,806.23.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.09 percent, or 2.62 points, to 3,076.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.10 percent, or 1.84 points, to 1,886.16.