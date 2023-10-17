BAFL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.61%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.13%)
DGKC 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
HBL 97.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.12%)
OGDC 96.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.22%)
PAEL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
PIOC 104.80 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.7%)
PPL 79.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.74%)
PRL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.54%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.62%)
TRG 83.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.01%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.27%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,029 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 17,771 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.14%)
KSE100 49,919 Increased By 188.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,111 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips as upbeat dollar, high inventories weigh

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 10:30am

BANGALORE: Copper prices edged lower on Tuesday as the US dollar regained footing ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech this week, while elevated inventories also kept prices of the metal under pressure.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $7,951 per metric ton by 0245 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also dipped 0.3% to 66,100 yuan ($9,039.44) per ton.

The dollar was up 0.1% as markets awaited Powell’s speech on Thursday to weigh the US central bank’s upcoming policy moves. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for overseas buyers.

Goldman Sachs said on Monday it expects industrial metals markets to remain vulnerable to incremental softness in the near term due to deteriorating demand and the impact from higher interest rates.

The copper market could face near-term pressure from the likelihood that Chinese imports of the metal could be restrained, the bank said in a note. China’s trade data on Friday showed September imports of copper, used widely in the construction, transport and power sectors, fell 5.8% year-on-year.

However, copper stocks on the LME held near their highest levels since October 2021, while those in SHFE warehouses recorded weekly gains last week.

Copper propped up by weaker dollar, nervous over Mideast

In other metals, LME aluminium was down 0.2% at $2,176.50 a metric ton, tin fell 0.2% to $25,155, zinc dropped 1.4% to $2,410.50, lead gained 0.8% to $2,089, and nickel eased 0.2% to $18,525.

SHFE aluminium shed 0.8% to 18,795 yuan a metric ton, lead rose 0.5% to 16,245 yuan, while nickel slipped 1.5% to 149,970 yuan, tin was steady at 216,960 yuan, and zinc slid 1.5% to 20,880 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slips as upbeat dollar, high inventories weigh

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Read more stories