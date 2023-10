ISLAMABAD: The Special Judge Central – a special court of Federal investigation Agency (FIA) – on Monday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati, a proclaimed offender, over his controversial post on social media platform X formerly known as twitter about a pensioned army chief.

Special Judge Central Sharukh Arjumand while hearing the case declared Swati a proclaimed offender for not appearing before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023