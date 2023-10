ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and discussed the Israeli aggression against Gaza.

In a statement, Jilani said that he held telephonic contact with Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan to discuss conflict in Gaza. “We agreed on imperatives of a permanent solution to the Palestine issue while seeking a ceasefire, relief corridor and an end to Israeli settlements,” Jilani said.

