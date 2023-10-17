BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
Over 1.8m patients treated in LGH

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 06:28am

LAHORE: Over 1.8 million patients were extended medical facilities in the emergency and outdoor departments of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) during the first nine months of current year, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, said.

The healthcare professionals of the LGH are providing the best medical facilities to the patients and all resources are being utilized in this regard, he added.

As many as 58945 patients were admitted from January to September. Moreover 110347 ultrasounds, 74100 X-rays and 50816 CT Scans were done while 12089 dialysis, 51174 ECG, 4439 gastro tests were undertaken.

As many as 1332 kidney stone patients were treated while 536 Neuro angiography and 251 Mammography were also done in the LGH.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar asked the AMSs and DMSs to strengthen mutual coordination in all departments and play their role, to ensure better treatment facilities to the patients coming in the hospital.

He asked the doctors, nurses and paramedics to treat the patients with a cheerful face because good manners also play an important role in quick recovery of the patients.

He further said that machinery and medical equipment should be kept functional in all departments and compliance with rules and regulations should be ensured in the hospital.

He directed the MS to pay surprise visits to all departments including Emergency on daily basis to review the situation.

